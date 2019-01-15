Ghana: Work Begins On Oda 'Bonka Agyei' Storm Drains

press release

Work has begun on the widely publicized Oda, 'Bonka Agyei' storm drains to stop the perennial flooding and sanitation challenges facing the Oda Township and its surrounding communities.

The first phase of the project, which covers 250 meters, falls under the sanitation module of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme of President Akufo-Addo 2016 campaign promise of the One Million Dollar, One Constituency project is aimed at facilitating the rapid development of each constituency.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, Mr. William Agyapong Quaitoo, announced this when he broke the grounds for work to begin on the abandoned drains and assured the residents that government would do everything possible to solve the sanitary problem.

Mr. Agyapong Quaitoo announced that pupils from the Aboabo SDA Kindergarten who have for some time now been using the SDA church hall for classes would also benefit from a school block alongside the construction of the storm drains.

The MP urged the residents to cooperate with the contractor, Samotrust Company Limited in order to execute the project on schedule.

The Krontihene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, Obrempong Gyamfi Safro-kyere II, who represented the traditional council, pledge the support of the traditional council to the Assembly to facilitate the development of the Municipality.

He cautioned the contractor against shoddy work and urged him to engage some of the youth in the area on the project.

The Urban Roads Engineer of the Assembly, Mr. Richard Debrah, told newsmen after the ceremony that floods that had destroyed chains of properties over the years had been attributed largely to the choking of major drains with silt and garbage, a situation which he said forces rain water to find its way into residential areas.