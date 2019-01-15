Ghana: President Lauds First Sky Group for Ghc1 Million Donation to National Cathedral

press release

First Sky Group, an agglomeration of companies has donated GH₡1 million towards the building of the National Cathedral.

The Group, which includes First Sky Construction, Volta Serene Hotel - Ho, First Sky Commodities also made another donation of GH₡1million to the National Roads Safety Commission to intensify its roads safety education in the country.

At the 16th annual thanksgiving service to commemorate the company's achievements last year, the Chairman of the group, Mr. Eric Seddy Kutortse, announced that it had honoured a pledge to support renal unit with GH₡10 million in order to make the treatment of all renal ailment free for all.

He commended government for the support to Ghanaian businesses and the President's vision of moving Ghana beyond aid.

In this vein, , the Group Chairman urged Ghanaians to abide by their religious teachings and uphold integrity in all their dealings and frown on negative acts such as corruption among others.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commended the First Sky Group for the many successes it had chalked over the years as a wholly Ghanaian business entity.

In the speech on his behalf by the Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the President extolled the Group Chairman of First Sky Group, Eric Seddy Kutortse, for his exemplary leadership and entrepreneurship skills that had nurtured the business into one of the best Ghanaian companies in the country.

President Akufo-Addo thanked the Group as the first company to donate GH₡1 million towards the building of the National Cathedral, saying "Thank you for your contribution towards the will to build the Cathedral for the nation."

The President said he assumed office with the aim to develop the nation by creating the enabling environment for Ghanaian businesses to thrive, create wealth and prosperity for the people and, also, to move Ghana beyond aid.

He said his government had instituted many business friendly policies that would unearth entrepreneurship skills among the Ghanaian youth to enable their businesses to compete globally.

On his part, former President Jerry John Rawlings also lauded Mr. Eric Seddy Kutortse, for his anti-corruption stands, saying, if all Ghanaian businesses emulated these positive stands, the nation would be transformed to become the envy of others countries on the continent.

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso, praised Mr. Kutortse for his integrity and his anti-corruption stands and urged Ghanaians to emulate him, as those positive attitudes had the potential to rapidly transform the country's economy to create jobs, wealth and prosperity for all.

The Group which includes First Sky Construction, Volta Serene Hotel - Ho, First Sky Commodities and Serene Insurance started operations with a workforce of five but currently has more than 400 permanent staff and 1,500 casuals.