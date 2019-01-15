South Africa: MDC Offices Set Ablaze As Fuel Protests Turn Violent

analysis

The Morgan Richard Tsvangirai house, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) headquarters in Harare, was set on fire on Monday evening. The arsonists, according to the party's presidential spokesperson, stormed the opposition party offices and attacked the four security officers manning the building.

The incident was confirmed by MDC presidential spokesperson Dr Nkululeko Sibanda. Speaking to Daily Maverick, he claimed that it was the usual suspects from the ruling party who wanted to see the opposition party becoming bankrupt and unable to operate.

"About 10 trucks, with more than 20 people, stormed our party offices, overpowered our four security officers who were on duty, used petrol to set the building on fire," said Sibanda. According to Sibanda the security officers sustained injuries during the attack by the arsonists.

"We have lost property and the fire has caused irreparable damage. Getting the building back into shape is going to cost the party hundreds of thousands of dollars," Sibanda said.

He added that these were all efforts to ensure that the MDC was unable to operate and becomes insolvent. It's a tactic that has been used before during the formative years of the party.

"We certainly have a terrorist organisation in Zimbabwe,...