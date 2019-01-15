15 January 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Three-Vehicle Collision Leaves 23 Injured

Potchefstroom — 23 people were left injured last night when a taxi, minibus and light motor vehicle collided on the R501 approximately 10km outside of Potchefstroom.

ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene at 22h30 to find the three vehicles in the dark road. Several people were found walking around the scene.

Upon closer inspection. Paramedics found two elderly patients lying inside the light motor vehicle, both of them in a critical condition. 21 other people from the minis bus and taxi were found with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

The patients were treated for their injuries and the two critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the patients were transported to hospitals in the Potchefstroom area for further treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

