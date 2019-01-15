15 January 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Respond to Gunshots in Westlands, Nairobi

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Siegfried Modola/IRIN
An aerial view shows the Nairobi city center in Kenya (file photo).

Security officers have been deployed to Westlands in Nairobi after gunshots heard in the area around Dusit Hotel.

Police say a team from the General Service Unit has been dispatched.

More on This

Explosions, Gunfire in Nairobi's Dusit Hotel

Explosions and gunfire rocked a hotel in Kenya's capital on Tuesday. There was no immediate word on casualties. Live… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.