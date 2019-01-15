Angola Expels Over 1 000 Foreigners

Luanda — ANGOLA has since the beginning of the year deported at least 1 430 foreign nationals allegedly living illegally in the country. This represents an increase of 360 expulsions compared to the last week of 2018.

Most of the deportees are from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a country beset by political problems and the Ebola disease outbreak.

The Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) confirmed 1 427 immigrants were repatriated by administrative decision Some 333 foreign nationals were also detained for their stay and assistance in illegal immigration.

"For the same reasons, nine expatriates were invited to leave the country," said an SME spokesperson.

Angola came under international criticism late last year after forcibly returning over 40 000 Congolese to their crisis-torn country.

Beatings, sexual assault, burning down of homes, looting and destruction of property, illegal taxation, arbitrary detention and other abuses marred the operation carried out against foreign nationals, especially Congolese.

At least six people were killed. Most of the refugees had fled the Kasai region in DRC after a reign of terror by rebel groups.

Thousands of civilians have also fled the DRC in recent weeks following contentious elections.