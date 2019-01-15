Tanzania: Yanga Eye Solo Run in Mwadui Tie

Mainland Premier League leaders Young Africans return to action today when they host Mwadui FC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

It will be the 19th league match of the season for Yanga who eye to maintain their unbeaten record of the campaign.

Yanga who command the top of the table w ith 50 points, have sealed 16 wins, two draws with 35 goals on kit.

A win today will stretch their unbeaten run to 17 games and continue to increase the point-gap over the closest challengers Azam, who currently stands 10 points adrift the leaders.

The Jangwani Street-based side's previous match was a 2-1 away triumph over Mbeya City at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya which enabled them to continue their grip at the helm of the log.

Yanga's traditional rivals Simba SC remain distant third on the log with 33 points from 14 encounters and still they have big chance to move up the table if they win their yet-to-be played matches.

Simba have been out of league action since December 29th last year when they defeated Singida United 3-0 at the National Stadium in the city due to their jam-packed CAF Champions League fixtures.

The Msimbazi street outfit are scheduled to travel to Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), to play AS Vita in their second CAF Champions League group stage match slated this Saturday in Kinshasa.

The Reds punished Algeria's JS Saoura 3-0 at the National Stadium on Saturday. Also this afternoon, 12th placed Alliance FC will entertain the league's bottom sitters Tanzania Prisons at Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza.

The season has been a tough ride for Tanzania Prisons who have registered only two wins, losing nine and drawing nine matches respectively.

Tomorrow, second placed Azam FC will aim to get back to winning ways as they play Ruvu Shooting at Mabatini Stadium.

Azam lost their past match 2-0 against Mtibwa Sugar at Manungu Complex in Morogoro. Other matches will see Ndanda FC taking on JKT Tanzania at Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara while African Lyon is set to host Kagera Sugar at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Also, Mbao FC will be at home CCM Kirumba welcoming Singida United before Biashara United play Stand United at Karume Stadium in Musoma.

On Friday, KMC which sit on fourth slot at the table will face Coastal Union at Uhuru Stadium in the city.

However, in his previous press briefing, Yanga Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera made it clear that their focus is to clinch the league title despite many challenges they are facing.

This was evidenced when he apparently sent inexperienced squad to compete in Mapinduzi Cup tournament in Zanzibar while leaving behind most of the team's key players.

"In life when you are given many options, you normally choose the option which you think can make a difference for your well-being. There are many competitions coming ahead as such, it is better for us to concentrate on what is important for the team," he said.