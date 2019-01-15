East Africa: EAC Gets Clean Audit Report

Arusha — AT last the East African Community (EAC) organs and institutions have been cleared of rumours that were circulating in relation to misuse of funds as auditors general from member states have issued it with unqualified opinion.

EAC Secretary General Ambassador Liberat Mfumukeko said at the EAC Headquarters here yesterday upon resumption of work by EAC staff after festive season recess that the auditors general met in Mombasa last December to review the financial statements of the community.

"There are several milestones that we achieved last year... indeed many achievements have been registered in the East African Legislative Assembly, the East African Court of Justice, our institutions and projects. However, I wish to underscore a significant landmark that we achieved in 2018.

"On 12th December 2018, in Mombasa, Kenya all auditors general from the EAC partner states reviewed and signed the Audited Financial Statements of the Organs and Institutions for the Financial Year 2017/2018. The Audit Commission issued 18 signed certificates with unqualified -clean opinion for three organs, eight institutions and seven projects," said Ambassador Mfumukeko.

The SG who was speaking in the afternoon after a meeting with the EAC staff to mark commencement of work in the new year said that should bring to an end the unjustified and persistent falsehoods and rumours regarding the alleged EAC mismanagement that he said was damaging to its image.

"These (falsehoods and rumours) have been very detrimental and placed the image of the EAC in very negative light. It remains immoral to see people disseminating unfounded information that undermines the community which is basically our future as one people and destiny," he said, adding that some unfounded allegations were published and even brought to the attention of the EAC highest authorities.

Some allegations that were facing the secretariat that have now been cleared, include issues regarding to ghost workers; corruption in recruitment while the fact is that recruitment is done by partner states through the Ad hoc Service Commission and no any EAC staff is involved.

Last year, it was reported that EAC lost 500,000 US dollars of a Word Bank project, but Ambassador Mfumukeko said yesterday that all the money that was advanced by the EAC to pay salaries of the project staff was entirely refunded to the EAC by the World Bank.

"Indeed on November 16, 2018, the World Bank wrote to the EAC dismissing the allegations of money losses and ineligible expenditures ... with the 2017/2018 Audit Report, it is clear that allegations of EAC loss of three million dollars to ghost workers or EAC misappropriating funds from AU/IBAR project worth $360,000 and many others had no foundation," said the ambassador.

The SG said EAC was not a wasteful institution, highlighting that verified records indicate that from 2015 to 2018 the appropriated travel budget was reduced from $28m to $24m equivalent to a reduction of 16 per cent. He said actual travel expenditures had been reduced from $19m to $12m equivalent to a reduction of 37 per cent.

He unveiled that 52 per cent of the travel expenditures in air tickets and daily subsistence allowance in 2017/2018 were made for delegates from partner states attending EAC meetings.