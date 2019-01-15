East Africa: Maersk Unlocks East Africa Trade

MAERSK, the largest container shipping company in the world, has launched the Musafir Express, a new feeder product connecting to Mogadishu, Somalia.

According to a statement, the service expands the ocean carrier's presence in East Africa, a growing region and key market for Maersk's customers.

The first sailing of the Musafir Express departed from Salalah on December 29, 2018, before arriving in Mogadishu on January 3, 2019.

The bi-weekly service connects Somalia to the rest of the world, allowing the country to expand its trading links within Africa and across the Middle East, Europe, and the Far East.

Mads Skov-Hansen, Area Managing Director for Maersk in Eastern Africa, commented: "Having listened to our customers, we are truly excited to finally add Mogadishu to our global network.

"What is equally exciting is that Maersk and Safmarine, with our experienced Somali partner, can offer a broad selection of inland logistics solutions to our local and international customers."

In 2017, imports into Mogadishu grew by 12 per cent, and container traffic is expected to rise by a further 15 per cent during the period of 2018 to 2019.

The economy of Somalia is currently undergoing accelerated growth, strongly supported by increasing import trade through its ports.

Skov-Hansen also discussed the improved access to trade corridors throughout Africa: "Aside from offering customers convenience, on-time delivery and safety, the Musafir Express will allow us to add more value to customers' business.

"By connecting our customers to the growing potential and opportunities in Somalia, we help accelerate growth for their business."

