Tanzania: Mbao Skipper Hails Team After Win Over Stand Utd

Mwanza — Mbao FC captain Ibrahim Njohole has applauded his teammates' commitment in their 2-1 victory over Stand United at CCM Kirumba stadium over the weekend.

Mbao FC goals were netted by Rajesh Kotecha in the 13th minute and the former Simba SC, Stand United and Toto African winger Pastory Athanas in the 45th minute while the visitors' consolation goal was netted by Mwinyi Elias in the 63rd minute.

Njohole said his team managed to dominate their opponents in the first half whereby they created two chances and utilized them effectively.

The former Simba SC U-20 midfielder, Njohole said he was confident under the tutelage of head coach Ally Bushiri and team manager Almas Moshi that their team will perform well in the ongoing Tanzania premier league(TPL).

He called upon the team's fans in Mwanza to continue supporting their team as they did in the first round.

Mbao FC are now lined up for the Premier League match against Singida United at CCM Kirumba stadium in Mwanza tomorrow and on Saturday, they will play against JKT Tanzania at General Isamuhyo in Coast Region.

After JKT Tanzania, Mbao FC will travel to Dar es salaam to confront Kenya Premier League giants Gor Mahia at the national stadium on next Wednesday in the SportsPesa tournament which will kick off next Monday.

On his side Stand United head coach Athuman Bilal said his defenders made mistakes that helped their opponents to create chances and score the two goals.

He further added that his team created a lot of chances in the second half and used only one of them.