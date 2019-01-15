Ghana: Resource Feu to Deal With Illegal Fishing At Sea - Tema Chief Fisherman

Tema — The Tema Awudum Chief Fisherman, Nii Odametey II, yesterday urged the government to adequately resource the Fisheries Enforcement Unit (FEU) to enable it to deal with illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in Ghana's sea.

Ghana loses millions of cedis annually through IUU, the menace has also resulted in dwindling catches for over two decades.

Speaking in an interview here last week he expressed concern about the rate at which foreign fishing trawlers depleted the country's fishing resources especially at night without being caught.

"We see a lot when we go to sea and wish that our FEU had more vessels and aircrafts to arrest such offenders," he said.

Nii Odametey said foreign vessels which engaged in pair trawling or poached fish in Ghana's territorial waters were the worst offenders when it came to IUU, but over the years artisanal fishermen had been made scapegoats for engaging in light fishing among others because it was easy to arrest them.

He noted however that without bringing the main offenders to book the fight against illegal fishing in the country would not achieve much.

The FEU was established in September 2013 to enforce the fisheries law and regulations in the country. It is an inter-ministerial body and comprises representatives from the Ghana Navy, Ghana Air-Force, Fisheries Commission, Ghana Police Service, Attorney General's Department and National Security.

Nii Odametey called on the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development to embark on a vigorous educational campaign to ensure that this year's ban on fishing works. The one month ban to be implemented in August every year is an arrangement to allow fish to breed during their annual spawning run.

Cabinet last year postponed the one month ban on all fishing activities due to concerns over the timing and the need to secure some types of fish for certain festivals.

The closed season is meant for all fleets comprising canoes, inshore boats and trawlers except Tuna vessels which conduct their business at deep seas and therefore are not near areas reserved for other fleets.

Nii Odametey appealed to the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development to help set up a pension scheme or a provident fund to support fishermen in times of need and old age.

It is estimated that Ghana has 13,000 artisanal canoes, 80 Ghanaian flagged trawlers and 300 semi-industrial boats operating in its waters.