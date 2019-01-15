Ghana: Akonnor Cautions Against Complacency

Head Coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, C.K. Akonnor has cautioned that there is still work to do ahead of the Coton Sport Garoua reverse fixture despite the 3-2 triumph against the Cameroonian side in their CAF Confederations Cup clash honoured in Younde on Sunday.

The 'Oseikrom' lads took a giant step towards the league stage of the CAF organised competition's after goals from forwards Emmanuel Gyamfi, Maxwell Baakoh and Abdul Fatawu provided a narrow win ahead in the first leg.

Speaking after the game, Coach Akonnor cautioned against the jubilation among fans, stating that the real battle will be in Kumasi on Sunday.

"If we have been able to beat them at their own backyard, it is also possible for them to also administer the same dose to us in Kumasi but we are focused on getting the job done to make the group stages."

Coach Akonnor said the strategy for the first leg was to get an early goal to unsettle them.

"Watching our opponent's tapes ahead of the game, we realised they easily lose concentration in the first 15 minutes and we therefore strategised to take an early lead to unsettle them and to constantly apply pressure on their two centre-backs", Coach Akonnor disclosed.

"Coton Sport is a very good side; they were in the Champions League and despite our hold on the game, it was still a difficult game. We struggled during certain stages of the game but my boys showed determination, courage and a will to win. They must be lauded for the spectacular display," he stated.

Coach Akonnor attributed some of the struggles to the non-existence of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) but was proud his boys managed a spectacular performance.

Kotoko will be hoping to complete a double over the Garoua-based side in Kumasi this weekend to qualify for the group stage of the competition.