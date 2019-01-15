Ghana: GBF Plans Towards Olympics 2020, AAG 2023

The national boxing team, the Black Bombers has commenced preparation for two major upcoming events - The 2020 Olympic Games and All Africa Games (AAG) 2023.

Although they are over a year away, the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) believes that is the right way to go if they are to present a very solid and formidable squad to win medals for the country.

From now to the Games, the Bombers will participate in a series of tournament and trials all in a bid to ensure that they present boxers that are hardworking and hungry enough for glory.

Mr George Lamptey, President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) commended the National Sports Authority (NSA) and Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) for their continuous support, adding that, 'we hope to get more support from them to be able to travel to some countries in West Africa for friendly games.'

He was, however, surprised that despite the good works, companies have not really shown interest in the team's fortunes and therefore called on the private sector players to sponsor the team.

He said the boxers are currently on non-residential camping at the Accra Sports Stadium and would need support from individuals and companies to support the GBF financially to be able to take care of their own transportation allowances.

He named the top seven rated boxers as, Suleimana Tetteh (52kg), Umar Abdul Wahab (60kg), Lartey Jessie Lartey (64kg), Musa Lawson Rahman (75kg), Mahammed Azumah (69kg), Ampiah Akimos Annang (49kg) and Yaw Addo (56kg).

"They are currently the most experienced amateur boxers we have in the country but there are many young talented and skilful boxers in the camp and can all make it into the team."