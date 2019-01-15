Ghana: Kasapreko to Set Up Factory in Ashanti Region

The government under its flagship programme, One district, One factory, is assisting Kasapreko Company Limited, producer of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, to access a US$20 million Eximbank loan to build a subsidiary state-of-the-art factory in the Ashanti Region.

Construction of the factory, which is underway, is expected to be completed by June this year, and would create about 3,000 direct and indirect jobs for the youth, especially those at Tanoso in the Atwima Nwabiagya District of the Ashanti Region.

Similarly, installation of equipment and production are expected to begin in August this year, to produce for the northern sector of the country and for export.

The factory, to complement an already existing structure at the Tanoso site, is expected to produce about 85,000 bottles of all brands, including the famous Awake purify bottle water, Royal drinks, 10/10 drinks, Super Star and Fancy drink a day.

This came to light when the National Coordinator for the One district, One factory project, Mrs Gifty Ohene-Konadu, led a team of technical experts from the Ministry of Trade and Industry to tour the 10,000-metre square layout, and to look at the prototype drawings and make suggestions.

Mrs Ohene-Konadu said Kasapreko's proposal under the policy qualified under the 'government support' areas which aims at promoting local industries and create jobs.

According to Mrs Ohene-Konadu, government needs people with strong entrepreneurial spirit to help create jobs in the country, which is not easy to come by and commended Kasapreko for a comprehensive proposal to partner government to create jobs and alleviate poverty.

The Chief Executive Officer for Kasapreko, Richard Adjei, indicated that, "Ghana's economy can be built and run by ourselves; we have the skills, power and expertise to do it and make the country to succeed."

He commended the government for the One district, One factory project, saying "it is very timely," and added that the Kumasi factory would complement that of Accra.

He said the location of the subsidiary factory was strategic since it would ease the pressure on the main factory in Accra, adding that Kasapreko had invested more than US$80 million in the expansion and upgrade of the factory in Accra over the years.