Ghana: Police Confirm Arrest of Menzgold Boss in Dubai

The Ghana Police had confirmed that the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM 1) has been arrested by Emirati officials in Dubai.

His arrest in Dubai is to facilitate investigations into suspicion that he had been involved in bad gold trading deals within the Emirati jurisdiction.

The Director-General of the Police Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Eklu confirmed the arrest in a press release issued and copied to the Ghanaian Times yesterday in Accra.

He said on January 13, Ghanaian officials in Dubai were informed by Emirati officials that they had already arrested NAM 1 as at December 7, 2018.

ACP Eklu said Ghanaian officials had visited NAM 1 who is in the custody of the Dubai Police, adding that, engagements on the next step with Dubai authorities had commenced.

ACP Eklu assured the public that the Police Administration would follow the due process of the case.

An Accra Circuit Court last week issued a warrant for the arrest of NAM 1and two others for defrauding by false pretence.

The Inspector General of Police David Asante-Apeatu obtained the warrant of arrest upon the instructions of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Ghanaian Times investigations revealed that the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) is taking steps to freeze the suspect's accounts as well as track his property in Accra and Kumasi.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) raised the red flag on the operations of Menzgold and warned that those who dealt with the gold company did so at their own risk.

According to the BoG, Menzgold was engaging in illegal banking activities and cautioned the company to halt such activities but Menzgold ignored the warning.