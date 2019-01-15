Ghana: Tourist Facility Operators Urged to Be Innovative

Senchi — Tourist facility operators in the Eastern Region have been called upon to strategically position themselves to experience a significant traffic of tourists to the region this year.

The Eastern Regional Manager of the Ghana Tourist Authority, Frederick Adjei-Rudolph, urged them to be very professional and innovative in their service delivery to attract the millions of tourists billed to visit Ghana this year.

He was addressing an appreciation luncheon for the 2017 major sponsors of the Eastern Regional Tourism Awards at the Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort at Senchi near Akosombo

Mr Adjei-Rudolph stressed the need for the GTA and private sector tourism stakeholders to partner in sensitising and galvanising every single promoter of tourism businesses to be very professional in service delivery.

The event, which was also used to launch the 2018 sponsorship drive, attracted major sponsors of the GTA awards.

Mr Adjei-Rudolph said as part of efforts to boost inbound tourist arrival in the country this year, the Ministry of Tourism and the GTA were championing a major tourism event dubbed, "The Year of Return Ghana 2019."

He described the event as a major spiritual and birth-right journey that would invite African-American and Diaspora brothers and sisters to visit the country.

"Starting from January till the end of the year, series of programmes and event will be organised across the country," he stated.

He expressed profound appreciation to last year's major sponsors including Capital View Hotel, Mac Dic Royal Plaza Hotel, Eastern Premier Hotel, Linda Dor Enterprise, Royal Senchi Hotel, Modak Royal Hotel and Joy Industries.

For his part, the Sales and Marketing Executive of the Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort, Emmanuel Mensah, advised tourist facilities to do more to promote themselves internationally.