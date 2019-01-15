Ghana: Election of MMDCEs to Address 'Winner Takes All' Concern - Hajia Alima Mahama

Election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) will address the winner takes all in Ghana's democracy the Minister of Local Governance and Rural Development (MLGRD), Hajia Alima Mahama has said.

She noted that the election when held, would promote democracy and development, as MMDCEs who belong to opposition parties would be able to participate in governance.

Hajia Mahama said this, during a sensitisation and awareness meeting with political parties on the election of MMDCEs held in Accra, yesterday on the theme "Electing MMDCEs for improved Local Democracy and Good Governance."

The Minister said the election of MMDCEs would give the local people an opportunity to popularly participate in governance by electing its own choice of leaders, adding that, it would promote accountability of the MMDCEs at the local level and foster development.

Presenting the status of the roadmap for the election of MMDCEs, she indicated that the ministry had conducted a national stakeholders meeting, regional consultations and sensitisation to raise awareness and prepare stakeholders for the referendum on the election of MMDCEs.

She further indicated that there was the need to amend article 55(3) of the constitution as it prevented political parties from participating in local level elections.

Responding to concerns on the voter register to be used for the process, she said

the Electoral Commission was in charge of determining that.

Touching on the criteria and qualification of MMDCEs, Hajia Mahama explained that, the 1992 constitution had made provisions for that.

Hajia Mahama urged political parties to educate and sensitise its members to actively support the electoral process.

The Director of Research of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr William Ahadzie noted that candidates must be voted for on the basis of competency and not popularity.

He urged the ministry to consider and introduce clauses that would allow the people to impress on MMDCEs to hasten development processes at the local level.

The chairman of the People's National Congress (PNC), Mr Bernard Mornah on his part noted that the election of MMDCEs was not a solution to the numerous problems at the local level.

He however, indicated that when financial resources were made available to MMDCEs, it would help foster development.

Participants at the event included political party executives comprising of chairpersons, vice chairpersons, general secretaries, national organisers, women and youth organisers.