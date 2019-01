Tunis/Tunisia — Esperance sportive de Tunis will host Zimbabwe's FC Platinum next Friday, January 18, at the Olympic Stadium in El Menzah starting at 2:00 pm at a CAF Champions League Group B day-2 game, the Tunis club announced on Monday.

Defending champions Esperance ST made a 1-1 draw with Guinea's Horoya AC at day 1 last Friday, while Platinum made a goalless draw with South Africa's Orlando Pirates at home.