Tunisia: Youssef Chahed Receives Representatives of Civil Society Active in Youth Matters

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Youssef Chahed received, on Monday afternoon in Kasbah, representatives of civil society organisations, on the occasion of the celebration of the 8th anniversary of the revolution and youth, and reviewed the main points of the sectoral strategic vision for youth for the years 2019-2020.

In his opening address, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of this meeting with members of civil society on the occasion of the celebration of the revolution and youth, revolution, he said, "which was at the origin of the freedoms acquired in all fields and that we should be proud", regretting however that "young people, artisans of this revolution, have remained absent or excluded from public life".

Chahed called for the need to involve young people in decision-making, stressing that this fringe of society must believe in its skills and potential so that it can actively act in its environment.

The strategic vision of youth is based on five main points:

1. Promotion of youth engagement in political and public life

2. Integration of young people into social and professional life

3. Development of youth skills and the spirit of excellence

4. Encouraging the dynamism of young people and developing a sense of responsibility

5. Strengthening the balance of young people and the culture of openness and their preservation from dangerous behaviour and fundamentalism.

Taking the floor, representatives of civil society organisations stressed the need to monitor the results of this strategy in practical terms, considering that the main point to emerge from this meeting with the Prime Minister is to restore confidence in young people to play their pioneering role.