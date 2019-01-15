Tunisia: GAFSA - Popular Front Launches 'Basta' Campaign to Denounce Worsening of Economic Situation

Tunis/Tunisia — The Coordination of the Popular Front (PF) in Gafsa organised a protest movement on Monday during which the "Basta" campaign was launched to denounce the deterioration of the economic and social situation in Tunisia.

Regional coordinator Zahreddine Zamel said that the "Basta" campaign, adopted by the Popular Front, supports any peaceful protest movement. He called on Tunisians to mobilise to defend their rights in view of the deteriorating economic and social situation and surging prices.

Popular Front MP Ammar Amroussia pointed out that Tunisia is experiencing a stifling political crisis with a status quo that has been going on for 8 years, adding that the crisis is worsening with the rise in poverty and unemployment.

Regarding the case of the secret security apparatus and political assassinations, Amroussia said that his party is always in search of the truth. He added that Mustapha khedher, suspected of belonging to Ennahdha's secret security apparatus, remains the main source for revealing the truth, stating that Ennahdha is involved in this case although the party denies any connection with khedher.