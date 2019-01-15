13 January 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Documentary Exhibition On Main Events of Revolution

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES), on Sunday, held at the Information Gallery at Habib Bourguiba Avenue in the capital a documentary exhibition, on the 8th anniversary of the Revolution of January 14, 2011.

Forum President Messaoud Romdhani said the two-day exhibition aims at preserving Tunisia's political memory, promoting the documentary heritage of the revolution and making it available to citizens.

The exhibition contains documents and photos retracing, besides the 2011 Revolution, events such as those that occurred in the mining basin in 2008 and social protests experienced by Tunisia in several stages of its history.

The documentary exhibition also features FTDES publications, reports and studies on social protests, migration, environment and economics.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the Forum paid tribute to national figures for their militant action and support for social protests.

The FTDES has planned the organisation of an event dedicated to the victims of the Revolution and the screening of documentary films on the economic and social rights of citizens.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

