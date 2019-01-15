Tunisia: Anniversary of Revolution - Ennahdha Denounces Defamatory Campaigns and Unfair Competition

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ennahdha movement denounced on Sunday the defamatory media campaigns and unfair electoral competition based on denigration and pressure on justice.

In a statement issued on Sunday on the occasion of the 8th anniversary of the Revolution, the party pointed out that Tunisians need a political and media discourse that restores their trust in the state, its institutions and the political class and encourages them to follow events on the national scene.

The political achievements made have not obscured the challenges facing the country and the need to work to achieve the socio-economic objectives and development of the revolution, according to the same source.

Ennahdha invokes the imperative to establish social peace and to seek consensual solutions between the government and the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) that meet the workers' demands and take into account the State's financial difficulties.

The movement calls the government to step up efforts to ease social tension through the improvement of the purchasing power and fight against smuggling, speculation and rising prices.

It also calls for a national dialogue on the economic and social situation to lead to efficient solutions likely to achieve economic and social transition, commending the President of the Republic's role to reconcile positions and insist that the next elections will be held on schedule.

The Ennahdha movement also hailed the security and military institutions for their dedication to fighting terrorism, pointing out the need to speed up the process of establishing constitutional authorities, including the Constitutional Court and the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), and to continue the transitional justice consecration process.

Moreover, Ennahdha reiterates support for the just causes in the world, including first and foremost the right of the Palestinian people to found their independent state with Al-Quds as its capital and the return to stability in Libya, Syria and Yemen.