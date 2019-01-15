Tunisia: JICA - Flood Protection Project

Tunis/Tunisia — The completion of the Greater Tunis Flood Protection Project: Environment for Citizen's Wellbeing is scheduled for October 2021 with a current progress rate of 99% for some components, said the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

In the 11th issue of its quarterly newsletter, published on 9 January 2019, it indicated that the project consists in implementing and rehabilitating the drainage channels in the Sebkhet Sijoumi and Oued Melian areas and the western region of Greater Tunis.

It will benefit areas known for their very high urban density such as: Oued Bardo, Ibn Sina Branch, Downstream Route X, Sijoumi Canal in Oued Melian, Oued Ezzouhour and the Bardo Right Bank Canal. The project's objective is reducing floodplains from 165 ha to 22 ha and should benefit 670,000 people.

It is carried out within the framework of a credit agreement concluded in 2008 between JICA and Tunisia worth 6,808 million Yen (about 150 million TND), to mitigate the damage caused by floods.