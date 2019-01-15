Tunisia: Kasserine - Emergency Responses to Break Isolation of Remote Areas Hit By Rainfall and Snow

Tunis/Tunisia — Emergency responses in priority areas will be undertaken to make rural and agricultural tracks as well as roads in the governorate of Kasserine drivable and break the isolation of remote areas hit by rainfall and snow, said Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Samir Taieb.

The first phase in aid distribution started as Taieb paid Sunday a visit to the governorate of Kasserine. Assistance was channeled to recipients: 600 poor and limited-income families in the delegations of El Ayoun, Thala, Hidra, Feriana, Foussana and Jedeliane.

The assistance consisted in blankets, foodstuffs, heating equipment, etc.