Tunisia: Initial Texts of New Legal Framewok Governing Associations Could Be Ready End of February - Sarsar

Tunis/Tunisia — The initial texts of the new legal framework governing the associations could be ready by end of February, Chafik Sarsar, Professor in Constitutional Law and one of the jurists charged with reforming the legislative framework governing this sector, said on Saturday.

These texts will thereafter be submitted to the government, he pointed out on the fringes of a regional consultation on the development of the legal framework governing the associations.

Once this consultation is completed, all recommendations submitted by civil society representatives will serve as the basis for the development of the first draft law governing associations, he added.

According to him, there is a clear vision of this legislative framework that includes four bills on the creation of an electronic platform for associations, their public funding, international non-governmental organisations (INGO) and public interest organisations.

The aim of the creation of this platform is to enlist the associations in a national register, promote transparency and ease procedures of their creation, Sarsar explained.

As for issues linked to the objection of some associations to be subject to the control of foreign funding, Sarsar noted that Decree No. 88 of 2011 governing the associations imposes transparency on some associations.

For his part, Member of the Kawakibi Centre Amine Ghali indicated that the associations have sought for the past four years to changing the funding system so as to promote transparency, however, the government refuses this proposal.