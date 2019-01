Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national handball team defeated Chile's 36-30 (first half: 18-15), at a 2019 IHF Handball World Championship Group C day-3 game played on Monday afternoon in Herning.

This is the first win of Tunisia who had lost to Norway 24-34 at day 1 last Friday and to co-hosts Denmark 22-36 at day 2 on Saturday.

The national handball team will play Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (1615 Tunisian time) and Austria on Thursday (1730).