13 January 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: KEF - Short-Term Aid for Poor Families Will Concern 5 Rural Regions

Tunis/Tunisia — Short-term aid (food, heating equipment and fuels) for poor families in the Kef region affected by the cold spell will concern five rural areas in this governorate, said Minister of Local Affairs and Environment Mokhtar Hammami.

The minister, who made a visit to Kef governorate on Sunday, added that the government will make every effort to open up the isolated areas and help local residents to cope with the cold snap which requires more social solidarity, according to him.

The minister went to the delegation of Sakiet Sidi Youssef where he distributed aid in kind (wool blankets, clothing, food products, heating equipment), in implementation of the strategy decided by the government last week.

