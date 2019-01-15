Tunisia: Anniversary of Revolution - PF Calls for Popular Mobilisation Against Policies of Ruling Coalition

Tunis/Tunisia — The Popular Front called its bases to intensify activities throughout the territory to end the policies of the coalition in power and their consequences on the economic, social and political fields.

In a statement issued on the eve of the 8th anniversary of the Revolution, the Front urges the people to resist by all legitimate and legal means to defend their sovereignty, social rights and democratic gains.

The political party warns against "the gravity of the actions of the leader and those who support him," denouncing the use of the means of the state and its institutions to reproduce the same policy of the team that won the 2014 elections and has "led the country to the precipice."

The front affirms its adherence to the people's militant actions, its support in principle to their protest movements in different cities and in rural areas and to their legitimate demands in the field of employment and social justice.

Besides, the front calls the progressive democratic forces to close ranks on the basis of a national salvation program to put an end to the deterioration of the purchasing power, the quality of public services and the fall of the dinar, to fight against the over-indebtedness and to prevent the signature of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (DCFTA) with the European Union, which will place the country under domination.

In another connection, the Front reiterates commitment to reveal the truth about the secret apparatus of the Ennahdha movement, emphasizing need to try all those responsible for political assassinations and terrorist crimes as well as the networks of sending youth to conflict zones.

According to the front, this is a national priority to help establish a healthy democratic political life, organise free and fair elections and protect the State from any attempt at infiltration or dislocation.