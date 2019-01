Tunisia: IHF Handball World Championship 2019 (Group C) - Day 3 - Tunisia Secure First Win Over Chile 36-30

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national handball team secured their first win at the IHF Handball World Championship 2019 after defeating Chile's 36-30 (hafltime: 18-15), at a Group C day-3 game played on Monday afternoon in Herning, Denmark.

With the win, Tunisia boost their chances of qualifying for the second round, pending their last two matches against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and Austria next Thursday.

Tunisia's scorers: Oussama Hosni (2), Mosbah Sanai (6), Jihed Jaballah (3), Rafik Bacha (5), Marouène Chouiref (7), Ramzi Majdoub (1), Khaled Haj Youssef (1), Oussama Boughanmi (4), Mohamed Soussi (7).

Group C results

Day 3

Played Monday:

Tunisia - Chile 36-30

(1630): Norway - Austria

(1915): Denmark - Saudi Arabia

Day 2

Played Saturday:

Austria - Chile 24-32

Norway - Saudi Arabia 40-21

Denmark - Tunisia 36-22

Day 1

Played Friday:

Tunisie - Norway 24 - 34

Saudi Arabia - Austria 22 - 29

Chile - Denmark 16 - 39

Rankings

Pts

G

W

D

L

GF

GA

Dif.

1) Denmark

4

2

2

75

38

37

2) Norway

4

2

2

74

45

29

3) Austria

2

2

1

1

53

54

-1

4) Tunisia

2

3

1

2

82

100

-18

5) Chile

2

3

1

2

78

99

-21

6) Saudi Arabia

2

2

43

69

-26

Top three finishers qualify for the second round.

Next fixtures

Playing January 15 (Tunisia's time 1615):

Saudi Arabia - Tunisia

Playing January 17 (1730):

Austria - Tunisia