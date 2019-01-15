Tunisia: Afek Tounes Says Political Infightings Have Wasted Time for Tunisia 8 Years After Revolution

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia has made progress at the political level and especially in freedoms, said Mohamed Ali Mankai, member of the political bureau of the Afek Tounes party.

"However, political infightings have wasted a lot of time for the Tunisians us and delayed the completion of the democratic economic and social transition," he pointed out.

Mankai was speaking Monday at a roundtable meeting held by the party in Hammamet (governorate of Nabeul) to take stock of 8 years of Revolution.

Participants in the roundtable meeting were unanimous in saying that Tunisia has experienced a real change, despite the difficulties and worries caused by the slow pace of implementation of the democratic building and the economic and social reforms, he said.

He noted that youth interventions at the round table refuted the prevailing belief that young Tunisians are disappointed and have crystallised optimism about Tunisia's future and its ability to succeed if enabling conditions are offered for young people by encouraging them and allowing them to take initiatives.

Mankai said, in the same context, that the meeting reinforced the party's belief that the construction of the new Tunisia should begin at the local and regional level and then move to the national one.

Participants addressed Tunisia's structural economic crisis because of what they described as "confusion" in state management, Mankai added.

He said the solutions must first take into account the imperative to preserve the democratic process and the climate of freedom while having a clear political vision to be implemented courageously away from narrow political calculations.