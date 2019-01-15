Tanzania: Resist the Temptation of Money At All Cost

In today's parlance the success of any individual or a business entity is measured solely on the quantum of money they respectively earn or possess, ignoring the basic fact as to how the said money has been amassed by them.

As a result, there is mad rush everywhere to earn money or amass wealth whatever be the way.

The dictum 'money at all cost' has made most of us blind and people are ready to go any length in order to achieve this infamous goal literally.

Nowadays it is quite common news item we often read or hear whereby a person has murdered one of his own sibling or a close family member such as mother, father, brother, sister or any other close relative.

Such crimes are basically motivated with an unjust greed to gain control of the deceased person's wealth or property.

Further, the money madness breeds corruption in a society and contributes towards widening gap between the rich and the poor.

As per one research it is stated that approximately ninety percent of all crimes are committed for money or involving money in one or the other way.

Modern day's robbery, forgery, embezzlement, and kidnapping are mostly money motivated crimes.

The organized crime has become one of the largest and the so called lucrative industries in many countries, as nowadays everyone seems to have a price. Morality is frequently bought off with money.

There is probably nothing that someone won't do for money. Money has been termed as the God of modern time, as for it many would sell their soul.

About money, even George Bernard Shaw once called it the 'most important thing in the world'.

Money destroys friendship, marriage, and family unity. Money, which in itself has essentially no value, exerts more power over human lives than any other single commodity.

It brings out the best and equally the worst in people. The strange and illogical things that people do with and for money fill the newspapers headlines and bring a smile to the lips of millions of readers, whose own money behaviour is almost as strange.

The above findings are an eye opener for all of us to comprehend the pitfalls of money madness.

Taking a cue from these findings, it is important to understand that 'money can buy most of the things but not everything'.

So for God sake, please do not replace/ overwrite the word 'most' with 'everything', otherwise at some point in time you would repent having made the most grievous mistake of your life.

The desire to accumulate extreme wealth is irrational. Beyond a certain point, added wealth cannot increase the opulence of one's style of living or increase one's happiness. Yet the dream of having millions is common to most of us.

Therefore, limit your desires to accumulate money up to a fixed denomination only, which in any case can easily be determined based on one's necessities of life.

I feel there is an urgent need to change our motto from being 'living to earn money', to 'earn money in order to facilitate a living'.

Don't compromise everything just to make money. Besides money, there are many invaluable things in life, which commands far superior value than the money itself, such as health, character, integrity, family values and many more things of similar nature.

There are numerous infamous examples in many countries, where money madness has landed renowned personalities in the jail and that too for a lifetime.

The example of Bernard Madoff, wherein he was pleaded guilty to 11 HYPERLINK "http://en.wikipedia. org/wiki/Federal_crime" \o "Federal crime" federal crimes and admitted to turning his wealth management business into a massive Ponzi scheme that defrauded thousands of investors of billions of dollars.

For his misdeeds, in year 2009 Mr. Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison, the maximum allowed for such offences.

What is the use of money which he amassed so madly, as for rest of his life that money is of no use to him in jail? Many people firmly believe that 'money is the root cause of all evils'.

The more value people put on money, the more likely they are to envy those who have more than they do.

The best things in life are free, as money can't buy happiness. Once we understand this universal truth, we would stop following the money madly, and earlier the better.

Learn to value other important things in life, which need your attention much more than the money itself.

The famous quote, which most of us must have read several times but never practiced reminds that "if MONEY is lost, nothing is lost, if HEALTH is lost, something is lost, but if CHARACTER is lost, everything is lost".

From here on, make this dictum as integral mantra of your life and I am sure, you will never fall prey to any kind of money madness.

Cheers!!!