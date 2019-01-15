East Africa: 'EAC Load Control Act Irreversible'

Arusha — WORKS, Transport and Communication Minister Engineer Isaac Kamwelwe has dismissed as unfounded concerns over implementation of the East African Community (EAC) Vehicle Load Control Act, 2016.

Transporters Association of Tanzania (TAT) has decried implementation of the legislation, claiming that Tanzania's decision to start executing the vehicle axle load control law will negatively affect its members and the general business in the country.

According to TAT Vice Chairman Omar Kiponza and other stakeholders, while EAC member states are implementing the law that limits vehicle loads with weight in axle of super single tyre to 8.5 tonnes down from 10 tonnes, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries have different limit.

Mr Kiponza argues that the volume of transportation business between Tanzania and other SADC member-states is huge but Tanzania risks losing it. He alleges that transporters of goods like cobalt, copper and other cargo from Congo and Zambia to Tanzania and fuel and other goods to the SADC countries might divert from Dar es Salaam port to Beira.

But, Engineer Kamwelwe said agreements to have standardised vehicle axle load control was not only for Tanzania.

He said the whole of EAC and countries like Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda had started implementation, hinting that in their last meeting in September last year, other EAC member states raised concerns over Tanzania delays in implementing the EAC adopted law.

As for the SADC countries, Minister Kamwelwe said all were on the same line to have the standard in vehicle axle load control but the only difference was that the SADC member countries are being guided by a memorandum instead of a law, something he said poses no harm to any state.

"We agreed to have the standard in vehicle axle load control because of vehicles overloading that leads to destruction of roads that have been built at a huge costs and are meant to be in good quality for different durations like 10, 20 or even 50 years for those constructed using concrete. It is not only for East Africa; even SADC, the only difference is that in SADC there is no law but a memorandum. Any law that is enacted has many stages and all involve stakeholders ... that is why after getting the complaints I have called my experts to listen to them ... it is true that many vehicles enter Tanzania but one thing for sure is that there is no going back, we have started implementing the law and that is it," said Minister Kamwelwe.

His statement has been a blow to TAT as its vice chairperson had requested suspension of the law for at least a year for transporters to get the vehicles out of the road gradually and get used to the new regulations. He was of the view that Tanzania enjoys greater volume of transportation trade with SADC countries-about 80 per cent-as compared to the EAC business share.

In November 2014, senior officials from the EAC, SADC and the Common Market for East and Central Africa (COMESA) met in Gaborone, Botswana at what is referred to as a Meeting of the Tripartite on Vehicle Load Management Initiative (VLM) and came out with several decisions.

Among the decisions was that all countries that do not have an appropriate enabling framework for VLM need to consider establishing one through a participatory approach involving both public and private sector stakeholders. That national issues on VLM should be viewed within a broader regional context and framework in terms of thinking regionally, acting nationally.