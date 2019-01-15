Tanzania: Mega Residential Project to Transform Dar City

The Dar es Salaam's Mikocheni area to wear attractive face once the building of Royal Glory Residence project worth 43 million US dollars completed in November next year.

The project which will provide new beautiful living environment is being developed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and will include 14 villas and 156 apartments and located on a five-acre plot and the development consists of two phases with planned investment of 43 million US dollars.

Speaking recently about the project, the CCECC Sales Manager for Capital Tanzania Business Centre, Leo Zhang said the residence will change the face of Dar es Salaam consisting of 17 modern shops of 38 to 400 square metres which will be ready for renting in November, next year.

He said at the Royal Glory Residence will be a place which its occupants will experience new life in the city, advocate for environmental protection and energy conservation as it will be free from pollution.

Zhang said the building will have villas type D and E and apartment's type A, BC1, C2, D and E. He said both would have lounges, dining rooms, kitchens, and bathrooms, plus modern parking areas.

"The project expected to commence soon would create more than 1000 job opportunities to locals," he said.

Groundbreaking ceremony of Royal Glory attended by the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Dr Damas Ndumbaro who was the guest of honour, others were Chinese ambassador in the country Wang Ke and CCECC International Director Yuan Li.

CCECC which is well known for the construction of TAZARA is also involved in construction of houses, roads, bridges and urban development. In real estate they started with Dream Glory which is situated in the high class neighbourhood of Oysterbay area while the Royal Glory is its second.

He said the Dream Glory is fixed with state-of-the-art facilities like e-parking area, sauna, fitness walking track, ECO friendly gardens, CCTV cameras, standby generators, intercom, electric fence system and also provide 24-hour tight security.