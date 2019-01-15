Tanzania: Kili Run's 42k M Winners Up for 5m/ - Cash

Sponsor Kilimanjaro Premium Lager has offered 5m/- incentive to the local winners and runners up of the 42km race so as to encourage their best performance in the discipline.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Brand Manager, Pamela Kikuli said the first Tanzanian male and female will receive 1.5m/- each while the second male and female will each receive 1m/- cash prize.

"This is an incentive and it should not make Tanzanians relax but rather work hard to get this plus the top prizes," she said adding that as the main sponsor, Kilimanjaro Premium Lager will be giving prizes amounting to 20m/- which Tanzanians should take advantage of and train hard to win.

She said most of these prizes have been going to participants from other countries, especially neighbouring Kenya but it is a high time Tanzanian runners should stand up to the challenge.

"We are confident that with collaboration from Athletics Tanzania and other stakeholders, we can get there," she said adding that Kilimanjaro Premium Lager was proud to sponsor the event for 17 years.

She lauded other sponsors including, Tigo-21km Half Marathon, Grand Malt- 5km Fun Run and water table sponsors include: KK Security, Keys Hotel, Kilimanjaro Water, TPC Sugar, Simba Cement, AAR, Kibo Palace, Barclays Bank and Precision Air for the role they are playing in the marathon.

In another development, the Brand Manager said her brand has so far donated 100,000 seedlings to The Kilimanjaro Project, which is the Kili Marathon official charity partner.

"We are appealing to other sponsors and participants to join this initiative and run for charity." Congratulating Kilimanjaro Premium Lager for the initiative, the Kili Marathon Race Director, John Addison said The Kilimanjaro Project aims to plant 50 million trees over the next 10 years, improving the lives of people living in Kilimanjaro Region and taking action on climate change.

He said those interested can click on 'Start fundraising' on the official fundraising page on GivenGain, the Kili Marathon fundraising platform partner.

"For a limited time only, the first 5 runners to raise $50 or more through GivenGain will win a bonus donation of $50 for their fundraising project," he said.

"The race directors are pleased to offer the following to the top 3 fundraisers, Free entry into the Wild Frontiers Hospitality tent post the Kili run this year, free race entry only into the Kilimanjaro Marathon for 2020 and free entry only into the Vic Falls Marathon 2019.