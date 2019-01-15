Tanzania: Public Education, Penalties Reduce Road Accidents

ROAD safety education and punishment to defiant drivers have been mentioned as among factors that have contributed to the reduction of road accidents from 5,578 in 2017 to 3,732 last year.

Statistics released by Police Traffic Unit in Dar es Salaam yesterday show that the number of deaths caused by road accidents has also dropped from 2,581 in 2017 to 1,788 last year. Also the number of injuries dropped from 5,489 to 3,746 over the period.

The deaths due to motorcycle accidents were higher as compared to vehicles. In 2018, 313 motorcyclists perished in road accidents compared to 178 motorists.

In 2017, the deaths were 623 for bodaboda operators and 202 motorists. Head of Traffic Unit, SACP Fortunatus Musilimu told the 'Daily news' that the police will continue to reinforce road safety laws and make sure that stern legal measures are taken against all drivers who are caught violating laws.

According to him, overtaking, ignoring zebra signs, alcohol consuming as well as speeding are among crimes that take drivers directly to police custody and later to the court of law.

"Then after, we nullify their licences, prevent them from driving commuter buses or cargo vehicles. We continue educating drivers and the public in general through various means/media, including visiting bus and bodaboda stations," he said.

SACP Musilimu affirmed that all areas proved to be accident black-spots will be dealt with special care.