Tanzania: Rufiji Hydropower Plant to Kick-Off in June

Morogoro — CONSTRUCTION works on the 2,115 megawatts Rufiji hydro-power plant at Stiegler's Gorge along Rufiji River is expected to commence in June, this year.

Energy Minister Medard Kalemani explained here over the weekend that setting up of enabling infrastructure for the project execution, including construction of linking roads; electricity and water supply have been completed by 80 per cent.

The enabling infrastructure is meant to facilitate haulage of equipment, machinery and materials to the site during mobilisation and implementation of the 2.9 billion US dollars (about 6.5tri/-) project which is within the Selous Game Reserve.

"The project will be completed in 36 months which means it should be completed by 2022. The contractors have been given six months of mobilisation and thus they will hit the ground by June," Dr Kalemani expounded after inspecting the site of the project, flanked by some ministers.

According to Dr Kalemani, execution of the mega project will among others require 30 megawatts of electricity out of which the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) has so far supplied 10 megawatts against the current demand of seven megawatts.

"I have directed Tanesco to ensure they provide the required electricity to avoid stalling the project. Other government institutions should work jointly to ensure that everything is in place for implementation of the power project," the minister instructed.

During the inspection tour of the site, Dr Kalemani was accompanied by the Minister of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Mr William Lukuvi, Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Mr Constantine Kanyasu and Deputy Minister for Works, Mr Elias Kwandikwa.

The delegation also included Permanent Secretaries in the ministries of energy, works, transport and communication, livestock and fisheries, lands, housing and human settlements development and President's Office (Public Service and Good Governance).

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Lukuvi said his ministry has already completed surveying and drawings for two blocks at the site, including 1,402 hectares where the power plant will be constructed and 4,711 hectares for construction of permanent residences for workers.

Mr Lukuvi explained further that the two blocks have already been demarcated and he took the occasion to hand over the drawings of the surveyed plots to Minister Kalemani.

Mr Kanyasu said the ministry through its institutions has deployed 230 game warders to provide security for people who will be working at the project.

Mr Kanyasu noted further the ministry plans to deploy additional 200 warders at the site, warning labourers on the other hand to avoid taking rest in bushy areas due to existence of wild animals like lions.

President John Magufuli and the Prime Minister of Egypt, Mr Mostafa Madbouly, witnessed last month the signing of an agreement for implementation of the project between Tanesco and the Egyptian consortium, Arab Contractors and El Sewedy Electric, at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

Dr Magufuli cited reliable and affordable electricity tariffs on hydro power compared to other sources as the major factor for consideration of the mega project, a brainchild by the Father of the Nation, the Late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, since the 1970's.

President Magufuli pointed to the fact that the mega hydro-power electricity plant at Stiegler's Gorge will make it possible for the country to produce affordable and reliable electricity for Tanzania's blueprint of attaining industrialised middle-income economy by 2025.

Installed electricity generation capacity in Tanzania from hydro-power plants, natural gas and independent power producers which uses heavy furnace oil currently stands at just 1,560 megawatts and the 2,115 megawatts Rufiji plant is slated to further boost power generation.