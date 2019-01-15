Tanzania: JPM's Tanzanite Mission Gains Support

Moshi — The campaign launched by President John Magufuli meant to emphasize the fact that Tanzanite minerals are only found in Tanzania got a new impetus following the introduction of the Mererani Tanzanite Marathon.

Commenting on the inaugural event which is expected to be of the most important in the country's economy and one of its main resources.

The Mererani Tanzanite Half Marathon Information and Public Relations Officer, Amir Mongi, said the event is scheduled for January 27, this year, in Mererani area, Simanjiro District, within Manyara Region .

"The main goal of the Mererani Tanzanite Half Marathon is to announce to the World that the Tanzanite minerals are only available in Tanzania hence its name Tanzanite and not elsewhere in the world, while at the same time marketing Tanzania as the best tourism destination through this precious stone," he said.

The event, he said, would also be used to raise awareness and the economic importance of the Mererani Mines Great Wall which was built following the idea and directives by President Magufuli.

Mererani Tanzanite Half Marathon Director, Charles Mligo Mnyalu, said the event would be organized by Mererani Mining Culture Tourism.

The event is expected to attract more than 2,000 participants among them the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Tulia Ackson, Minister for Information, Sports and Culture Harrison Mwakyembe and the Natural Resources and Tourism Minister, Khamis Kigwangwalla.

He said the event would be preceded a day before, by the minerals exhibition along with that of other cultural items made by Tanzanians.