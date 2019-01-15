Tanzania: Attempt to Object to Tabling of Political Parties, Bill Court Rules Against Petitioners

THE High Court yesterday rejected the constitutional petition by opposition leaders against the tabling of the Bill for enactment of Political Parties (Amendments) Act to regulate politicians conduct.

The Bill is scheduled for tabling in the forthcoming parliamentary session in Dodoma.

Judge Benhajj Masoud ruled against ACT-Wazalendo Leader Zitto Kabwe, CUF Deputy Secretary General (Mainland) Joran Bashange and his Director of Communications Salum Bimani, upholding two grounds of objections by the Attorney General (AG).

Through a team of Principal State Attorneys Ponsiano Lukosi, Mark Mulwambo, George Mandepo, Abubakar Mrisha, Rehema Mtulya and Lamihanda Masunga, the AG had objected to the hearing of the petition, describing it as defective and bad in law.

The attorneys had submitted that the petition contained omnibus applications and prayers whose determination required different yardsticks and redress. They contended that the petisection 8(3) of the Basic Rights and Duties Enforcement Act.

Following the decision, the court condemned the petitioners to pay costs to the government. The judge pointed out that due to the circumstances surrounding the matter, the petitioners ought to have filed the applications separately instead of dumping them into one case.

"The applications required different standard and remedy. I did not see if it was appropriate to bring this petition as it was brought with two applications together. The first element should have been filed first and having been determined the second element could follow," the judge said.

In the petition, the petitioners had requested the Court to declare unconstitutional section 8 (3) of the Basic Rights and Duties Enforcement Act and the same be expunged from the statute book for allegedly being in violation of the constitution and laws.

They had also asked the court to declare the Bill for amendments of the Political Parties (Amendments) Act, 2018, published as Special Bill Supplement in the Gazette of the United Republic of Tanzania on October 16, 2018 unconstitutional, null and void.

Dr Masoud dismissed as baseless the invitation by the petitioners, who were represented by Advocates Mpale Mpoki, Daim Khalfan, Jeremia Mtobesya and Steven Mwakibolwa that the court should not be tight up by technicalities to avoid some injustices.

"This petition has not been properly brought before this court. I hereby do strike it out with costs," the judge declared.

After the court session, Zitto Kabwe addressed the media, stating that they will file the petition afresh, adhering to the court's directives to start pursuing the first prayer relating to challenge the provision of section 8 (3) of the Basic Rights and Duties Enforcement Act.

It is stated in the petition that such section contravenes the provisions of Articles 13 (3), 26 (1) and (2) of the Constitution for, among others, aiming to remove the anticipatory violation of the basic rights as expressly provided by the constitution and the law.

The law, the petitioners claimed, also prohibits persons to perform their constitutional right to take legal action to ensure full and effective protection of the provisions of the constitution and to challenge the possible violations as amplified by Article 30 (3) of the Constitution and section 4 of the Act.

The Bill, which introduces several sections into the Political Parties Act, notably placing the political parties' affairs into hands of the Registrar of Political Parties is expected to be debated by Members of the Parliament and subsequently passed into the law in the next parliamentary sessions.

According to the petitioners, the Registrar has been given enormous and arbitrary powers of suspending and expelling members of political parties, undermining the constitution, internal management and administration of affairs of parties.

It is alleged by the petitioners that such Bill contravenes and will contravene the provisions of the constitution regarding the fundamental rights and freedom of people and suppress the rule of law and the due process of law and encourage abuse of power by authorities, thereby undermining democracy.

They claimed that the consequences of the Bill once passed and enacted would have immediate and irreversible negative impact on democratic values and give rise to substantial damage and erode democratic values, rights of association, assembly and participation in political activities, among others.

Under Article 64 (5) of the Constitution, the Parliament has the obligation to enact the law which does not contravene the provisions of the constitution and under Article 26 (1) the government has the obligation to observe the provisions of the constitution in its actions and decisions.