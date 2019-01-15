East Africa: CECAFA Envoys Face Uphill Test in CAF Meet

It was a thorny run for the teams from the East Africans teams in the CAF Confederation Cup duels as most of them suffered miserably.

Kenyan giants are the only side with a victory while it was a disastrous weekend for Ugandan giants Kampala City Council and Vipers.

Ugandan flag holders KCCA and Vipers will need to dig deeper in the second leg after disappointing results in the first leg of the Confederation Cup play offs.

Vipers who dropped to the competition from the CAF Champions League drew goalless at home to Tunisian side, CS Sfaxien while KCCA were beaten 3-0 in Congo against AS Otoho D'Oyo.

The Venoms need to avoid defeat in Tunis next weekend to stand a chance while KCCA must win at least 3-0 to force a penalty shootout at Lugogo.

Elsewhere in the region, Kenya's Gor Mahia left it late against New Stars of Cameroon at Moi International stadium, Kasarani.

Jacques Tuyisenge scored the winner to make it 2-1 adding on Lawrence Juma strike that had been cancelled.

Shafik Batambuze assisted the winning goal in the game with a pinpoint cross. In Sudan, Al Hilal of Sudan won 3-0 against Rwanda's Mukura Victory.

Ethiopian envoys, Jimmar Aba Jifar suffered a 1-0 loss to Hassan Agadir of Morocco in Addis Abbaba.

Only Tanzanian envoys Simba gave CECAFA Zone the best prize after thrashing JS Saoura of Algeria 3-0 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Simba are the only envoys from CECAFA playing in the CAF Champions League after others KCCA, Gor Mahia and Al hilal crashed out in the second round.

In Kampala, visiting CS Sfaxien held Vipers to a goalless draw in the first leg of the 2nd 1/16th round at St. Mary's Stadium, Kitende on Saturday.

The Ugandan champions put in a good show on the day but were largely denied by poor finishing and good goalkeeping by Ayman Dahmen.

CS Sfaxien coach Ruud Krol was delighted with leaving St Mary's stadium, Kitende without defeat although he would have wanted his side to score.

It was a sad day in Addis Ababa when Moroccan outfit Hassania Agadir emerged victorious against Ethiopian champions Jimma Aba Jifar in the Confederation Cup playoff round first leg encounter.

Zouhir Chaouch's tremendous strike in the second half gave Hassania Agadir the edge as the tie ended 1-0 in favour of the visitors.

It was an evenly matched game between the two sides but the homers went very close to open the score few seconds following the onset. Ivorian striker Didier Lebri's cross rattled the cross bar.

Hassania responded with attempts from set pieces. Centre back Y assine Rami's shot inside the area was saved by Aba Jifar's shot stopper Daniel Agyei nine minutes into the game.