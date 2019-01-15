Tanzania: Parliamentary Committee Meetings Start in Dodoma Today

Dodoma — THE Parliamentary Standing Committees' meetings start here today ahead of the 14th Parliamentary sitting scheduled to start on January 29.

According to the itinerary availed to press, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry, Trade and Investments is expected to, among others, receive and deliberate on a number of reports from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The reports will include implementation of Liganga Iron Ore and Mchuchuma Coal Mine projects, Tanzania Industrial Policy, the policies on Trade, Investment and Sustainable Industrial Development and the ministry's implementation of the budget between July and December 2018.

The committee will also receive and discuss reports on the government plans to revive General Tyre Plant in Arusha, performance of Urafiki Textile Mill, efforts to revive privatised industries and repossess the non-performers, implementation of KAIZEN model of development and its challenges.

The government collaboration with the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI), Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) and Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture in executing KAIZEN project will be discussed.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee is also expected to receive and discuss several reports from the Vice President's Office, including the National Programme for Elimination of Mercury and Its Compounds.

The Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee is expected to work on the provisional document of the Secretariat on The Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments (No 4.Bill, 2018 and The Political Parties (Amendments) Bill, 2018.

The public hearing on the Political Parties Bill, 2018 which has attracted an attention from a number of groups, including activists and opposition parties, is set to be conducted this Thursday.

According to the timetable, the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security Committee will receive and deliberate on various reports from the Ministry of Home Affairs, including the report on the implementation of the ministry's budget for the July to December, 2018 period, the report on the state of security from July to December 2018 and the performance of colleges under the Police Force, Prisons, Immigration and Fire and Rescue Force.

Other reports for discussion will be tabled by the ministries of Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation as well as Defence and National Service.

The Administration and Local Governments Affairs Committee will receive reports on implementation of various projects between July and December, 2018, including construction of district hospitals and health centres, performance of Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and performance of Local Government Training Institute (LGTI) Hombolo.

Other reports the committee is expected to work on are from Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) and Prevention and Combatting of Corruption Bureau's (PCCB) performance for the past six months.

The timetable further shows the Social Services and Community Development Committee will deliberate on performance and implementation of the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children budget for the period under review.

The health ministry's reports on Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) and Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI), Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) and Ocean Road Cancer Institute will be received and discussed as well.

Other reports for discussion will be tabled by the ministries of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, among them a document detailing performance of Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) over the six-month period.

The Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology will also have its reports tabled before the committee. They will focus on performance of some educational and research institutions, including University of Dodoma, Higher Education Students' Loan Board (HESLB) and Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH).

Land, Natural Resources and Tourism Committee is also scheduled to travel to Iringa, Kilombero, Mufindi, Mikumi for site visits.

Besides other duties, Agriculture, Livestock and Water Committee is expected to focus on Water Supply and Sanitation Bill, 2018 whose public hearing is set for tomorrow.

The Infrastructure Development Committee is expected to scrutinise Tanzania Meteorological Authority Bill, 2018 and the Land Transport Regulatory Authority Bill, 2018.