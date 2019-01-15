15 January 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Civil Organisation Allocates 60m/ - for Education Improvement

By Nashon Kennedy in Ilemela

THE Union of Civil Society in Ilemela District that focuses on education development (ILDCNET) has set aside 60m/- for improvement of education infrastructure as one of its contributions insupporting education sector.

The union has also announced commitment to support the government by making sure Tanzanian youths realise their dreams through education.

Speaking during the inauguration of the project to five wards, the ILDCNET Municipal Coordinator Mr Yusuph Omolo said the five-month project is set to be implemented in Nyakato, Nyakabungo, Ilemela, Nyamanoro and Kirumba wards under the funding of Foundation for Civil Society.

"Our aim is to see positive changes in the education sector, we are purposely doing this to show the way to our children through education," he said.

He added that the education challenges, which are going to be dealt with; include poor quality of education provided, poor buildings, shortage of furniture and obstacles facing teachers in the project area.

Nyakato Ward Councillor Alfred Wambura praised the organisation and ensured it full cooperation during and after the project.

"This will be a productive type of project ever implemented in the area, we assure you it will work and yield the envisaged fruits," he explained.

