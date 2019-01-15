Tanzania: Committees Start Bills' Views Receipt Morrow

Dodoma — THREE parliamentary committees will from tomorrow start receiving views on five bills which will be tabled by the government before the 14th meeting of the National Assembly that resumes sitting on January 29.

The views to be submitted by key stakeholders to the parliamentary committees would be vital to facilitate scrutinizing the bills, read part of a statement issued over the weekend by the Parliament's Unit of Information, Education for Public and Communications.

The statement cited some of the parliamentary commissions as Agriculture, Livestock and Water Committees, which will receive views on the Water Supply and Sanitation Bill, 2018. It pointed out other parliamentary committee in question as parliamentary committee on Infrastructure, which will receive views on the Tanzania Meteorological Authority Bill, 2018.

"The parliamentary committee will also receive views on the Land Transport Regulatory Bill, 2018," indicated the statement in part.

It further informed that the Parliamentary Committee on Constitution and Legal Affairs will receive views on the Political Parties (Amendments) Bill, 2018 and the written laws Miscellaneous Amendments (Number 4) Bill, 2018.

"The Parliament invites all registered political parties to submit their views to the Constitution and Legal Affairs Parliamentary Committee on the Bills," observed the statement.

The statement noted further that key stakeholders will also be able to submit their views on the Bills to the Clerk of the National Assembly through the Postal Box or emails.