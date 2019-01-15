Tanzania: Strategic Location for SMEs Business Is Fundamental for Business Success

opinion

One might think that it is easy to bring together SMEs business owners and make rules about what they do or experience as group as a whole.

But based on research involving a good number of these SMEs profile, a new dynamic is emerging that indicates that there are several distinct motivations within these SMEs that might suggest that even having a blanket rules might not be suitable for each segment.

Sharing is caring. If you are a SMEs-business owner, things shared in today's insights might help you better understand why you do what you do and perhaps give you a second thought.

And if your customer base has a substantial number of small businesses, knowing what drives these owners can help you better serve them, which in a way help you to grow your market share.

In our daily life and looking around through friends and distant comrades you might have noted that some people are destined to be entrepreneurs or industrialists.

Some not all, from the time they get through school i.e. primary schools, or secondary schools or college or even university, or maybe even before that, they're hungry to start a business and lead it to success, and they will stop at nothing to make that dream a reality.

Some can't even plan to start a small business because of panic or fear that we can call not risk takers.

In business and to be certain what makes some success and some fail is about risk taking. Risk-taking is practically equal with entrepreneurship.

To think of a given business, to start it and support it through is like what I can term to put your career, personal finances and even your mental health at stake.

For utmost, the viewpoint of making own decisions and being in charge of own destiny is worth it.

But if one has to be successful as an industrialist, one has to be prepared for the risks and challenges that come with it.

Part of risk taking is that there is no warranty of your personal income, especially in the first few months and years of your company's existence, and as owner you will probably be too busy to secure or sustain an alternative line of income while cementing foundation to withstand that come with being an industrialist.

Through experience and based on discussion with SMEs operators, there are arguments that some industrialists are able to start their endeavoursdepending on solely on external funding.

That usually means a collection of sources such as angel investor helps, government grants and loans, and results from crowd funding campaigns.

On the other hand, many industrialists also have to dive into their own bank accounts and personal savings to get things started.

Although practically an industrialists may not need to entirelydischargehis or her nest egg, but starting a business one has to front at least some personal money and that means deserting, or at least diminishing, prevailing safety net.

Starting business looking at cash-flow to be generated is what many aim at in an ideal situation.

But practiceindicate that even if you have a line of credit, acquiring a regular cash flow can be tough and nerve-wracking especially in business environment where accessing for example bank's facility might be secured to unfavourable conditions especially collateral and rate of interest.

Within this business landscapes when anticipatedrevenue doesn't match or exceed costs in a timely manner things can be sour.

Experience has taught me that no matter how much research you do or how many tests you complete, you will certainly not be able to estimate popular interest in your business with perfect accuracy.

When design to or running a small business, it is vital to understand which category you fall into so that you can be aware of what your strengths and weaknesses are and act accordingly.

Among issues that an industrialist need to bank on is business location. Many new entrants overlook this aspect but business location is just as important as product, employees or marketing.

The place for business could define whether or not your business makes it or not. One of the jokes that can be made about those looking to starting small business is that the first think they want to do is to hunt for premises.

It is understandable desire, as premises are tangible proof of the creations of enterprises. However, today it is possible to run a business, even with several people without ever having separate business premises.

The concept of the virtual business is now commonplace. Given the communications available e-mail, internet bundles, Skype, instagram or equivalent etc. it would now be possible for business to be run efficient in an environment where communication is created regularly with growing market shares.

In fact, virtual business removes the burden of two major overheads, employees and rent and based on discussion held with SMEs operators in selected major cities in Tanzania, many enterprises are discovering the benefits that this brings.

My advice toindustrialists looking to establish or run own business, if you feel your business cannot operate without premises banking on emerging digital virtual business is a very important step to take.

Why? Finding the right premises at just the right location for just the right price can prove to be extraordinarily difficult.

Unlike ten years ago, many individuals setting up a retail business today do so by launching an online presence.

Deciding to have a physical presence with a premise is a step that must be carefully investigated ifthe kind of business involves trading and not manufacturing.

It is important to remember that many SMEs business will start off in the back bedroom. Some, especially if they are part-time businesses, may stay there permanently and flourish as virtual businesses, especially if they are online based.

Starting a commercial earning activity can seem like a frightening, risky and laborious task. Principally if you are used to 8-5 route cycle waking up early in the morning, being at your desk by 8, and clocking out around 5.

With such a daily structure, life can feel stable. In this cycle whatever happen to your employer you are assured a salary at the end of each month.

When determining to be boss of your own, having a steady pay check that covers all your time and resource on one hand, and on the other, not having the success of the business you own or run relying solely on you.

When wellplanned and disciplined, working environment and earning earned can make you smile year long.