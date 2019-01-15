Cameroon: Artuce Tella - the Man to Count On

The 35-year-old cyclist continues to instill hope for his club and country.

Artuce Tella, 35, is the pivot of the SNH Velo Club of Cameroon. The young and energetic cyclist continues to instill hope for his club and country. The sky appears to be his limit. Through his recent performance, Artuce Jodele Tella has made a name for himself in the sport discipline. Even though he began as an average cyclist, he has been able to improve on his skills and moved to the top rank of cycling in Cameroon.

During the Yaounde cycling race called "Wake Up Yaounde" that took place last weekend, Tella Artuce finished as overall winner in the double event. He won the 90km race in 2h25'45", ten seconds ahead of the second cyclist on Sunday January 123 2019. In the individual time trial on Saturday January 12, Tella won the 19km race in 28'8".

A painter and plastic artist by profession, Artuce Tella is a regular in the national cycling team. His first international outing was in 2012 when he participated in the seventh edition of the Tropicale Amissa Bongo, a competition which is reputed as the most important cycling race in Africa. In March 2016 he participated as a solitary cyclist at the last stage of the Cycling Tour of Cameroon after an escape of almost 80km.

Still in Cameroon he fi nished third in one of the laps and seventh in the overall classification of the Grand Prix Chantal Biya. In 2018 he finished 6th at the Tour of Côte d'Ivoire and was second at the 2018 Tour of Cameroon.

He also won the first lap of the Tour of Burkina Faso in 2018 and finished fifth on the general classification in 2018. He is a household name in Cameroon and from his capabilities the country can count on him in major international competitions.