Cameroon: Yaounde Cycling Race - Veritable Warm-Up

A double cycling event took place along the streets of Yaounde last weekend.

The Tsinga roundabout in the Yaounde II Subdivision was the beginning and finishing point of a double cycling race called "Wake up Yaounde" last weekend. Organised by the Cameroon Cycling Federation (FECACLYSLME) the competition brought together 28 cyclists (senior and junior) from across the country. The competition is in line with the activities of the Cameroon Cycling Federation for the 2019 sports season.

It was an opportunity for the inhabitants of Yaounde and its environs to discover new techniques in the sport and also for young aspirants to develop interest in the sport. On Saturday January 12, 2019 the cyclists competed in an individual time trial race within the streets of Yaounde covering a distance of 19km before competing in a 90km race on Sunday, January 13, 2019. The particularity of the race was the participation of cyclists from the South West Region who were taking part in the competition for the first time.

At the end of the competition, Tella Artuce from the SNH Velo Club finished first covering the 90km race in 2h29'25". Kamzong Abessolo from SNH Velo Club was the second in 2h29'45" and Ismaël Kom (SNH Velo Club) was third in 2h30'14". In the individual time trial race on Saturday, Tella Artuce (SNH) was the winner in 27'44". He was followed by team mates, Kamzong Abessolo (28'8") and Yaou Gadji (28'23"). The Secretary General of the Cameroon Cycling Federation, Brouno Eloumou expressed satisfaction with the performance of the cyclists.

He said the competition aimed at preparing Cameroonian cyclists for major international events that will take place this year. The competitions in which Cameroon will participate in are the upcoming Tropical Amisa Bongo cycling race in Gabon that will take place on January 21 to 27, 2019, the U-23 Race of Hope on February 4 to 9, 2019 in Yaounde, the 2019 Cycling Tour of Cameroon in June 2019 and the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race in October 2019.