Cameroon: The Electoral Registers Have Already Been Opened, I Look Forward to Organising Sensitization Campaigns'

interview

Frankline Ndifor, MCNC 2018 presidential candidate and NPPC National Chairman.

Mr Ndifor Frankline, you were flag bearer of 'Mouvement citoyen national Camerounais' (MCNC) during the 2018 presidential election. Can you please tell us your first experience in participating in an election of such magnitude?

Actually it was a wonderful experience for me given the fact that I have never participated in any elections in Cameroon before. Every patriotic mind is called upon to cultivate experiences from such an event so as to build the way forward for a peaceful, emerging, stable and prosperous Cameroon. Our political views are all different with the common interest of making Cameroon socially inclusive for all. I learned several political lessons during my very first parti cipation in an election. The entire process was worth the try.

It is rumoured you have left MCNC to focus on your own party. Can you please give some clarifications in this respect?

I am the national chairman of NPPC.(National Programme for Peace in Cameroon), and this party has well defined objectives. We are looking forward to organising our National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in view of the upcoming political events in Cameroon this year 2019. Certain operational directives will be discussed during the meeting. But one thing is certain, we will be making spotlights of our political activities. The electoral registers have already been opened, I look forward to organising sensitization campaigns together with other members of the party, aimed at encouraging the population to have themselves registered.

Do you have any political plans for the year given that everything being equal, we are expecting municipal and legislative elections?

For sure, preparations are hitting up. We are strategizing and gradually putting our plans in place. Several meetings are being held at the background to see how things can be done better. Our political plans will however be made known in the course of the year as things unfold. For one thing, we are sure to actively participate in the political affairs of Cameroon.

How do you manage religion and politics given that you are a Prophet and Founder of Kingship Ministries?

Well I will be a little specific here. Being a man who fears God integrates me instantly among the best leaders Cameroon is expecting. I want to press on the fact that Cameroon will only face a drastic change if men of good consciences are accepted on the platform of leadership in Cameroon. Being a man of God gives me all the clean and qualified characteristic for perfect leadership. I keep praying for the country and its future.