Nigeria: Buhari Appoints Acting Police Inspector-General

President Muhammad Buhari has appointed a new acting police inspector general.

He is Mohammed Adamu, a former assistant inspector general of police.

Mr Adamu was appointed as the former IG, Ibrahim Idris, retired as he reached age 60.

The new IG met with the president earlier Tuesday.

A press statement announcing the appointment was sent by the police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood.

Read the statement below:

PRESS RELEASE RETIREMENT FROM SERVICE OF THE 19th INDIGENOUS INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE, IGP IBRAHIM KPOTUN IDRIS, NPM, mni AT THE AGE OF 60 YEARS

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, NPM, mni retires today, 15th January, 2019 from service of the Nigeria Police Force at the age of Sixty (60) Years.

2. The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria has consequently directed that the outgoing Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, NPM, mni, hand over to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Mohammed Abubakar Adamu,mni as the Acting Inspector General of Police.

3. The outgoing Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, NPM, mni deeply thank the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria for the opportunity given to him to serve under his administration as Inspector General of Police. He also sincerely expresses gratitude to all Nigerians across the Country for the cooperation and support they accorded him and the entire personnel of the Force during his tenure. He enjoined them to extend the same level of support and assistance to his successor, Ag. IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu,mni.

4. The Acting Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu,mni hails from Lafia, Nasarawa State and a holder of BSc. Geography. He enlisted into the Force on 1st February, 1986 as Cadet Assistant Inspector General of Police.

5. Ag. IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu,mni is a versatile and seasoned Police Officer, a professional per excellence. He attended several Senior Officer Courses on Law Enforcement, Crime Prevention, Control and Management within and outside Nigeria. Before his appointment as the Acting Inspector General of Police, he was a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State. He was Commissioner of Police in Ekiti and Enugu States and also Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 5 Police Command Headquarters, Benin, Edo State.

Ag. DCP JIMOH MOSHOOD FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER FORCE HEADQUARTERS ABUJA