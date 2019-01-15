South Africa: Durban Musician Charlie Ridgway Appears in Court for Girlfriend's Murder

Durban musician Charlie Ridgway appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for the murder of his girlfriend.

The 56-year-old musician of Gillitts, was released on R2 000 bail and was ordered to hand in his British passport.

His girlfriend, 55-year-old Jenny King of Forest Hills, was found dead in the bedroom of her home by a relative on Saturday morning.

It is alleged the couple had an altercation late on Friday, or in the early hours of Saturday, before Ridgway left.

A close friend of King's - who did not wish to be named - told News24 that a post-mortem report stated the cause of death was blunt force trauma and internal bleeding.

Ridgway is expected to appear in court again in March.

Source: News24