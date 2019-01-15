Eritrean Community Festival in Australia Commences

Asmara — Festival of Eritrean communities in Australia commenced yesterday 11 January in Melbourne with patriotic zeal.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the festival in which nationals from various Australian cities and invited guests took part, Mr. Mehari Tekeste General Counsel of Eritrea in Australia and New Zealand said that this year's festival is unique for it is being held at the time of the unfolding peace and cooperation in the region. He also congratulated the people of Eritrea and Ethiopia. Mr. Mehari further expressed expectation that the Eritrean people will repeat the miracle demonstrated in the past in the realization of the national vision.

The Chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee, Mr. Samsom Amanuel on his part stating the role and contribution of national organizations during the armed struggle for independence and safeguarding national sovereignty, expressed conviction that they will play due part in building prosperous nation.

According to report representatives of the administrations of the Government of Victoria, friends of Eritrea and Eritreans, as well as representatives of Ethiopian communities delivered messages of support.

The festival features cultural pavilion, artifacts exhibition, cultural and artistic performances as well as seminars on the steadfastness and resilience the Eritrean people demonstrated during the armed struggle for independence, in safeguarding the national sovereignty and foiling the unwarranted sanctions.