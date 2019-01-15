Ethiopia's Minister of Defense Meets Djiboutian President

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Minister of Defense, Aisha Mohammed held discussion with Djiboutian President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh in the capital Djibouti on Thursday.

On the occasion, she conveyed a verbal message from the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Djiboutian President.

The two sides exchanged talk on wide range of bilateral common concerns including security, trade, economy, and infrastructure between the two countries.

During the meeting, President Guelleh said that the age-old strong tie between Ethiopia and Djibouti is a torchbearer, practical and exemplary for regional and continental integration.

The President also expressed his commitment to continue enhancing the bonds and cooperation between Djibouti and Ethiopia for regional peace, stability as well as development.

Minister of Defense, Aisha Mohammed on her part appreciated the strong ties between Djibouti and Ethiopia in various areas.